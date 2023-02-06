CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner meeting on Feb. 21.
At the event, a variety of awards will be presented, including the chamber’s Citizen of the Year award. Chamber Executive Director Wendy DuBey said past chamber presidents and citizens of the year are currently submitting ballots for this year’s Citizen of the Year.
The event will also honor this year’s Chamber Champions.
This year, CoreCivic will receive the Professional Achievement Award, which is given to a person or business that has a superb record of distinguished career accomplishments and making outstanding contributions to their profession, industry or community.
The Leadership Award will be presented to Cantini’s Shoreline Beverage. The award recognizes a business or individual with outstanding achievements in economic development, jobs creation, enterprise growth or start-up entrepreneurship.
The Downtown Coaches Club will receive the President’s Award, which is awarded to an individual, organization or business that has made Conneaut a better place in which to work and live.
Tom Udell will posthumously receive the Legacy Award, given to someone who has made outstanding achievements over many years. Udell, a former Conneaut Council President, died in December of 2022.
Nominations for the Chamber Champion Awards are made by chamber members, and the Chamber Board decides who will receive each award.
The keynote speaker at this year’s event will be Scott Hunt, executive director of field relations from the Ohio Department of Education.
Anyone wishing to RSVP for the event can contact the Chamber of Commerce via phone at 440-593-2402, or via email at conneautchamber@gwcmail.net.
