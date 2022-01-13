CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner will take place on Feb. 15 at the New Leaf Event Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m., according to a press release from the chamber.
The event will recognize the 2021 Citizen of the Year, as well as the recipients of the Chamber Champion awards. Winners from last year, including the 2020 Citizen of the Year, will also be recognized at the event.
The event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask when entering the facility and when walking around, according to the release. For safety purposes, only six people will be seated at a table, instead of eight.
“As of now, we are planning to move forward with the annual dinner celebration. We are cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we will be celebrating in person this year,” Chamber Board President Lori Riley said in the statement. “But we are also realistic and continue to watch the number of COVID cases each day. We are working closely with the health department because the safety of our community is our number one priority.”
Nominations are currently open for Chamber Champions awards. Those awards include the Professional Achievement Award, the Leadership Award, the President’s Award and the Legacy Award. The awards are for various contributions to the Conneaut community, and can be sent via email to conneautchamber@gwcmail.net or faxed to 440-599-1514.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 27.
People must be members of the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce to nominate people, Chamber Executive Director Wendy DuBey said.
Ballots for the 2021 Citizen of the Year have already beensent out, DuBey said. Past Chamber Presidents and Citizens of the Year vote for who will receive the award.
