CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022, according to a press release from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.
Residents of the Conneaut area will have a chance to gather again after the event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a night to celebrate all that is good in our community,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in the release. “We are so pleased that we will be able to gather in person for this event. We will not only be awarding the 2021 Citizen of the Year but celebrating our 2020 citizen as well.”
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley, the Chamber’s 2020 Citizen of the Year, would have been recognized at last year’s event, had it not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“In 2020 Lori had to make many adjustments to ensure all of her students were able to receive a quality education during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DuBey said in the release.
The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year until 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to the release.
“Citizen of the Year is reserved for our best and brightest,” Chamber President Douglas Fender said in the release. “The award is only bestowed upon those individuals who are generous and giving outside of their employment—on their own time—and not during work hours.”
Anyone can nominate an individual for the award, but past chamber presidents and citizens of the year are the only ones who can vote for the award, according to the release. Nominations must be made in writing, and they must include biographical information pertinent to the award, according to the release.
Tickets for the dinner are available at the Chamber’s offices for $30 for Chamber members, and $35 for non-members, according to the release.
