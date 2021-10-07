CONNEAUT — Long-time Conneaut Chamber of Commerce board member Tim Krause has been awarded the Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce Bright Star award, according to a press release from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.
Krause has been a member of the chamber board since 2013, and was also the Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Citizen of the Year, according to the release.
Krause is the pastor at the Conneaut Church of Christ, according to the release.
“Tim is one of those rare individuals who never says no,” Conneaut Chamber Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in the release. “Even with all of his everyday duties as pastor, Tim always finds time for Chamber meetings and events. He is a real blessing to the Chamber.”
The Bright Star award is given to chamber volunteers who encourage others to get involved and extensively participate in events. Recipients must be active chamber members for two years, and make a significant impact on the chamber, according to the release.
