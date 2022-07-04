CONNEAUT — Thousands of people gathered along the lakeshore Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, live music, food and a fireworks display.
Just about every parade float boasted red, white and blue and plenty of American flags. Many parade-goers who lined the sidewalks donned their patriotic attire, as well.
Beauty queens with sparkly crowns adorned the Geneva Winterfest float. Miss Winterfest First Attendant Sydney Manis, 16, said she enjoys waving at the spectators.
“My favorite part is seeing all the kids in the parade,” she said.
Tiny Miss Winterfest, Scarlett Beck, 5, of Geneva, said she likes parades, too.
Parade organizer Amber Marshall orchestrated the line up on Depot Street. About 30 floats and groups, plus several emergency vehicles, participated in the parade, which traveled from Depot Street, down Broad Street to Lakeview Park.
“There’s a lot more people here this year,” said Laurie Gess of Ashtabula. “I think it’s because of the sunshine.”
Mother Nature smiled on Conneaut with a high of 78 degrees and lots of sunshine and blue skies.
Two bands — The Hill Top Honey and Styles Haury — livened up the crowd gathered at Lakeview Park after the parade.
A fireworks display added sparkle and boom to the sky after dark.
In addition to the live music and fireworks, there was a raffle, car show, a 50/50 drawing, a kayak raffle, various food vendors, and LED novelties for sale at the park.
About 70 people and businesses contributed money, making the fireworks and festival a hit this year with residents and visitors.
A long line of cars had the Interstate 90 and Route 7 exit ramp backed up, starting at about 12:30 p.m.
“Everybody is going to Conneaut today,” said Fred Lemmo, vice president of the Conneaut Railroad Museum.
Lemmo said the float was made from a lawnmower frame, wood and a barrel.
Lemmo’s son, Jonathan, who volunteers at the museum, rode with his dad in the train engine float.
Members of Northeast Ohio Radio Flyers worked on perfecting their float until kick off, Club President Joe DeRosa said.
George Peterson of the Conneaut Port Authority, which hosted the event for the first time this year, said they raised $25,000 for the festival and fireworks.
“The community really stepped up,” he said. “I’m very impressed with the amount of people that have come out in support of this.”
Committee members are planning to take a quick break after the event, then get to work on next year’s festivities.
