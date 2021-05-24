Conneaut cat getting needed veterinary care

CONNEAUT — Sarah Ozimec of Conneaut is grateful the help Star Beacon readers provided for her cat’s needed veterinary surgery.
Six-year-old Piper is dealing with a malformation of the ear, which is causing painful drainage issues from her ear. The condition is also affecting her eye and nose. She gets dizzy and falls down. But thanks to readers’ donations, the cat is scheduled for ear surgery May 28, when a veterinary surgeon will remove her ear canal, Ozimec said.
“Piper has times of severe discomfort and pain ... life will be much better after surgery,” she said. “Thank you for caring about this cat and her mom.”
Piper’s surgery is the culmination of three years of treatment and more than $2,000 in medical bills, Ozimec said.
She adopted Piper when she was only a kitten after someone dumped Piper at the Circle K on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, she said.
“Like many other people right now, Piper’s owner struggled financially after a very hard year and cannot afford the estimate of $3,800 to $4,200 for the surgery,” said Abby Showalter of For The Love Of Alex (FTLOA). “Without help, this beloved 6-year-old cat would have faced euthanasia.”
FTLOA funds emergency veterinary care for pets from low-income families. The group collected donations for Piper’s life-changing surgery. FTLOA only pays veterinarians and pharmacies directly; they never pay individuals.
FTLOA is a nonprofit organization based in Bethlehem, Pa., but serves all 50 states.
The mission of FTLOA is to provide emergency funding for veterinary care for pets from low-income families. Learn more at www.ForTheLoveOfAlex.org.
The organization started when the founder’s cat, Alex, became very ill and needed emergency intervention. After saving her best friend’s life, she realized that people who didn’t have the money for treatment would be forced to say goodbye to their best friends. FTLOA has been saving lives ever since.
