CONNEAUT — After two years away due to COVID-19, the Conneaut Business Expo was back at New Leaf Event Center.
The event, put on by the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce, ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Conneaut Chamber Executive Director Wendy DuBey said on Wednesday that more than 200 people came to the event, a bit down from previous years.
“We are just so pleased to have the Business Expo back after a two-year hiatus,” DuBey said.
The event had a $2 entry fee, which was donated to Feed Our Vets and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League. Donations could also be made to either organization at the event.
“We will be presenting checks for over $200 each to both Feed Our Vets and the APL, not to mention the supplies our attendees brought in,” DuBey said. “Both organizations do so much with so little and we are happy to be able to assist them.”
Chamber President Lori Riley said there were more than 40 businesses at the event.
“We’re excited to have people from the community come back in and reconnect with our businesses,” Riley said. “We have some new businesses here that have started that weren’t around before.”
Riley said the chamber leadership is excited to have everyone back in person.
“It’s good to see a lot of our community people here,” she said.
Matt Crawford, founder of the Outdoor Learning Center, said he the group regularly attends the expo, and talk about what the Outdoor Learning Center does. Crawford said it was good to have the event back.
“We were looking forward to it, big time,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.