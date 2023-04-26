CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Business Expo took place at the New Leaf Event Center on Tuesday afternoon, allowing the community and local business owners to speak to one another and learn about available services.
More than two dozen exhibitors participated in the event, which also featured a raffle for a lottery tree and door prizes.
Proceeds from admissions and the lottery tree were to be split between Feed Our Vets and the Ashtabula County APL.
Bill Kline, a Conneaut Port Authority board member, said the event is important in a number of different ways.
“It allows us another opportunity to let people know who we are and what we are really trying to do,” he said.
The event also provides an opportunity to speak with area business owners, he said.
“It helps us align with them that help us do what our mission statement is, which is business development,” Kline said.
The Port Authority is currently working to piggyback off a recent stakeholder meeting, talking about development plans for the city’s port, Kline said.
The event was scheduled to take place from 2 to 6 p.m., with the first hour of the event for vendors only.
Tony Houshour, Regional Field Manager for the Salvation Army of Ashtabula County, said this is the group’s second year at the expo.
“The people that are coming through can get some more current information on what assistance we provide,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to have contact with all the other groups that are here, so if they get anybody they need to refer to us, they’ve got the correct information.”
