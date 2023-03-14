CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Business Expo will return to New Leaf Event Center on April 25.
The expo will take place from 2 to 6 p.m., with the first hour of the event for vendors only.
Admission to the event is $2, and includes a hot dog, chips and a beverage, according to a flier for the event. Admission for children 10 and under is $1. Paid admissions will enter visitors for door prize drawings.
Proceeds at the door will be split among Feed Our Vets and the Animal Protective League.
The event will also have a drawing for a lottery tree, with entries available in exchange for $1 donations to the APL or Feed Our Vets. Donations of non-perishable food items for Feed Our Vets or paper towels, laundry soap or Clorox bleach for the APL will provide additional entries.
Any businesses seeking to participate in the event can find more information about the event at the Chamber’s website, conneautareachamber.org. Registrations are due by April 7.
Last year was the expo’s first year back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event for two years in a row, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said last year.
More than 40 vendors attended last year’s event.
