CONNEUAT — At a meeting on Wednesday, the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with replacing the district’s emergency levy.
The levy was initially approved by district voters in 2017, and generates around $1 million per year. The levy passed by a significant margin, with 970 votes in favor and 602 votes against, according to Ashtabula County election records.
District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said Wednesday’s meeting was the first step, and a meeting will take place next week to undertake the second step in the process.
Miranda said the emergency levy’s last collection is this summer.
Board member Chris Brecht said by renewing the levy, district residents will not pay any additional money. The levy being an emergency levy is due to language in the Ohio Revised Code, he said.
“We’re not declaring that there’s an emergency, it’s specific language that has to be in place,” Brecht said. “Otherwise, any funds that were collected could have certain restrictions on them, or it could impact some of our state funding.”
The Board of Education also transferred $750,000 to the district’s permanent improvement fund. Miranda said during the board’s annual retreat, a few projects were identified that needed work.
“There’s multiple projects in parts of the district that need attention,” she said.
Brecht said there are paving projects that need to be addressed, in addition to work on the high school gym bleachers and the middle school gym floor.
“We needed to get some money in [the permanent improvement fund] for these projects,” he said.
In other busines
• The board accepted almost $17,000 in donations from various sources, including $15,000 for SPARC, $10,000 of which was from Brian S. Eighmy, and $5,000 of which was from Chuck and Kathie Hardin.
A donation for $1,220 from various donors in memory of Margaret Lyon was made for special education.
Board members thanked donors for their generosity.
