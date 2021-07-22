CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools BOE discussed plans for the start of the 2021 school year at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
The board discussed whether or not masks will be required when classes start later this year.
Superintendent Lori Riley said the state has announced that the COVID-19 recommendations will be released soon.
The district is planning to be back in-person five days a week, Riley said. With new staff that has been hired, class sizes will remain small and should allow for 3 feet of social distancing in class, she said.
The district will continue working with the health department, Riley said.
A law, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, states that schools cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccinations and cannot discriminate against vaccinated or unvaccinated students, Riley said.
“What they’re stressing is, you need to get more people vaccinated,” Riley said. “That’s out of our control.”
The district will want to follow what the health department recommends, Riley said.
Students have to be masked on busses, Riley said.
“Anybody taking busses this summer anywhere, you do have to be masked on the busses,” she said.
Riley said she is concerned about a potential COVID-19 spike between Thanksgiving and New Years. A similar spike in 2020 caused a number of county schools to transition to remote learning for several weeks.
The district won’t be doing away with facial covering policies, so students whose parents want them to be masked in school will be able to wear masks, Riley said.
In other business
• District Treasurer Jackie Miranda gave the board a brief rundown of what was included in the state budget bill. A version of the fair school funding plan was included in the budget bill, and the district will receive about $178,000 more in state funding this year and $16,000 next year because of the inclusion of the plan, Miranda said.
The budget also included grants for bus purchases, Miranda said.
• Conneaut High School’s first football game, scheduled for Aug. 19 against Edgewood, will be a white-out, and carnival games will be held before the event, Board Member Chris Brecht said. White-out shirts are available, Brecht said. The shirts cost $5 and are available at the State Farm office. Proceeds from the shirts will be donated to the Conneaut Athletic Boosters, Brecht said. Brecht will also be making a donation for every shirt sold to the Downtown Coaches Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.