CONNEAUT — The Conneaut School Board will meet on Wednesday morning to elect a board vice president and consider applications for a vacant board seat, after previous Board President Christopher Bartone resigned.
The meeting will take place at the the board offices on Gateway Avenue at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The agenda for the meeting includes accepting Bartone’s resignation, nominating and electing a board vice president for 2022, an executive session and appointing a new board member.
Conneaut Superintendent Lori Riley said she was informed on March 4 that Bartone had tendered his resignation. Per board policy, the resignation was effective immediately, she said.
Riley said Bartone resigned for personal reasons.
Letters from those interested in filling the vacant board seat were due on Monday. The new member would serve until the end of 2023, according to information from the school district. The new member will be sworn in at the Board of Education’s regular meeting at 5 p.m. on March 23.
Riley said two people have expressed interest in the position. The candidates will be interviewed by the Board of Education on Wednesday, she said.
“It’s all done by the board themselves,” Riley said.
Bartone was appointed to the Conneaut Board of education in December 2017. He ran for re-election unopposed in the 2019 election.
“I do want to thank Mr. Bartone,” Riley said. “He contributed a lot, especially helping me through COVID protocols with his background, and also with our music program. He helped when we hired a band teacher, and he had a lot of support for the music program. So he contributed greatly to those to areas.”
