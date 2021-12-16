CONNEAUT — At a meeting on Wednesday, the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education discussed a grant aimed at helping low income and first generation students.
At the meeting, ACCESS Executive Director Emily Dobran spoke to board members about the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant. Conneaut Middle School and Conneaut High School received funding from the grant, which is intended help prepare students for college.
Dobran said more than a year ago, she learned about the opportunity.
“It’s a federal grant that is designed to help low income and first generation students be more prepared for post secondary education,” she said. The grant will help students, starting in seventh grade, with career awareness program, academic enrichment and other programs, Dobran said. “There’s a lot of different directions we can go with the grant, so we’re really excited about the opportunities involved,” she said.
The funds from the grant will also pay for software, including a college and career training program and a program to track college enrollment around the country.
The grant also funds the equivalent of two full-time employees, Dobran said.
Dobran said the grant will pay for things like educational field trips and college visits.
“They really stress we should be doing college visits starting in seventh grade,” she said.
The district could also use the grant to fund an ACT and SAT preparation class.
The grant is a partnership between ACCESS, the Conneaut schools, and Kent State University’s Ashtabula campus, Dobran said. The grant will last for seven years.
Dobran thanked the board and district staff for working with ACCESS on the grant.
“The tools that we receive and the funding, certainly, need to stay with Conneaut, but the expertise that we’re going to gain is going to benefit the whole county,” Dobran said.
In other business
• Superintendent Lori Riley said there are currently 20 active COVID-19 cases in the district. The pandemic is starting to impact athletics, she said. The district has been putting sports on a two weeks hiatus if two students test positive for COVID-19, Riley said.
“Wrestling is just coming off of their hiatus,” Riley said. “We have now put girls basketball on a two week hiatus. We’ve just received word of a potential third positive.”
Riley said that earlier this month, University Hospitals Conneaut was at 100 percent capacity, and UH Geneva was at 120 percent capacity.
“You’re talking about patients being in the ER because there’s no room anywhere else,” Riley said.
Masks are still mandated at district schools, Board President Penny Armeni said.
• The board approved paying off a loan used for the construction of the tennis courts at SPARC. District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said the district secured the loan in order to make sure there was enough funding available to finish the construction of the tennis courts.
“We didn’t actually need to borrow this extra money,” Miranda said. “It was a concern, just to make sure that we had enough finish the project, because we didn’t want to end up with the project partially completed.”
