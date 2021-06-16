CONNEAUT — A more than two-decade tradition was interrupted last year as COVID-19 concerns put the Conneaut Arts Camp on hold, but the event is back for 2021.
“After last year, we were a little nervous,” said Emmy Mauro, who directs the camp.
She said those concerns were baseless as the children and parents have come back with a renewed excitement.
The camp is held at the Conneaut Arts Center. A variety of rooms are utilized to provide instruction sites that fit each area of artistic interest. The camp normally took place over two weeks, but was reduced to one week this year coming off the pandemic.
The children are mentored by high school students who have come through the program and enjoy giving back to the community, Mauro said. She said that has been especially true this year.
“The mentors are so wonderful,” she said.
Makenna Rhodes, 14, of Kingsville Township, started as a student and now provides direction for the younger students.
“It is just a really nice place ... and I love to help kids,” Rhodes said.
The students receive instruction in painting, drawing, theater, music, dance and other artistic expressions.
Four groups of students are led by mentors and shift to the next class after a time limit is reached so they have an opportunity to experience different ways of expressing their artistic talent.
Mauro said she worked in a pre-school environment for 40 years and loves working with children. She said she loves seeing the children grow every year and then come back the following year.
Jordan Novitsky, a dancer at the arts center and a teacher, said she loves working with children and keeps the kids moving and excited about the experience.
“I love seeing all the new faces at dance class and a lot of them become my students after the camp,” she said.
Mauro said some of the teen mentors also have parents who teach at the arts center.
“It is neat we have a family thing going on,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.