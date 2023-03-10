The Conneaut Area Ministerial Association (CAMA) will host a Stations of the Cross service on April 7 at noon at the Upper Pavilion at Conneaut Township Park.
The service is a 14-step devotion commemorating Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man, according to a press release from the CAMA.
The 14 stations focus on specific events on that day, beginning with his condemnation.
Participants will recall and mediate on various events at each station, then recite specific prayers before moving to a new station, according to the release.
