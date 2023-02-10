CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Ministerial Association will be hosting a trio of Lenten services in the coming weeks.
Services will take place at 6:30 p.m., and will be followed by refreshments and appetizers provided by the hosting church, according to an email from Deacon Nick Iarocci.
“Our community will gather together at these services to worship Jesus Christ as Savior of the World during this special season before Easter,” he said in the email.
The first of three services will be hosted at the New Leaf United Methodist Church on February 26. The second service will take place at Corpus Christi Parish on Sunday, March 12. The final service will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 26.
“All are welcome. Please join us,” Iarocci said in the email.
