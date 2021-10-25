Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education.
Incumbents Penni Armeni and Chris Brecht are seeking re-election, and challengers Jennifer Best and Timothy Neal are running for a seat on the board.
Armeni is currently serving her fourth year on the Board of Education. She said she is seeking another term to see through projects that were started during her time on the board.
“I feel that we started a lot of changes and the pandemic kind of put a hold on some of that, so I’m very interested in continuing the work I’ve already started,” Armeni said.
Armeni said the issues caused by the pandemic are the same issues facing school systems across the country.
Armeni previously served as director of the Conneaut Arts Center for 23 years and is a past president of the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce. She has also worked with the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Conneaut Rotary and the Conneaut Salvation Army, she said.
Armeni was named Conneaut Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2009.
“I’m very community minded,” she said. “I like to help where I feel I can, and I like being involved in my community and making a difference.”
Best said she has been interested in education all her life.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” Best said. “I originally went to school to be a teacher. It didn’t pan out like that, but I took a lot of education courses.” Best has bachelors degrees in history and French, with a minor in psychology, she said.
Best recently had a daughter.
“She’s the biggest reason I’m running for school board in particular,” she said. “I just really want to make sure there’s a strong educational foundation already set by the time she’s ready to enter kindergarten.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of systematic problems in the country to light, and made Best want to do something about it, she said. Best considered running for Conneaut City Council before deciding to run for school board.
“After finding out I was pregnant, the most logical thing seemed like school board,” she said.
Best said she has a passion for mental health.
“I worked at Head Start for eight years, and working there really taught me that social emotional learning is foundational to the rest of academic learning, and ... that’s throughout life,” she said.
Brecht said being involved in the community has always been important to him. Brecht said he helped on a committee for the district’s emergency levy, and afterwards, he decided to run for school board.
“I enjoyed my time working with the administrators, and doing that, and thought, it’d be nice to get more involved in the schools, so when there was an opening on the school board last time, I decided to run,” Brecht said.
Brecht said he feels there is still more he can do for the district, including finishing up work on SPARC and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is nearing the end of the emergency level as well as the levies that were passed to fund construction of new schools in the district, Brecht said.
Brecht said he has three children in the district.
Brecht is the owner of the State Farm office in Conneaut.
Brecht said he is happy to be able to help the district, and has enjoyed the events that he has been able to be involved with as a member of the school board.
Neal was born in Conneaut, and said he believes he got where he is in life because of Conneaut. Neal said he is deeply tied to the community.
Neal was previously principal of Conneaut High School, but left the district and is now principle at Kingsville Elementary School.
Running for the school board position is a way to help maintain his connection to Conneaut, Neal said.
“I wanted to stay connected, and this is my way of still continuing to give back,” he said.
He said the experience gave him insight into the district’s needs.
If elected, Neal said he would focus on three areas; communicating better on a deeper level with parents, continuing to focus on special education and continuing to focus on social-emotional learning.
