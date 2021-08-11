CONNEAUT — City Council approved an agreement with the Conneaut Area City Schools to provide a Conneaut Police Officer to the district to serve as a school resource officer.
The city and the district have been in discussions for some time about having a resource officer.
The agreement would last for five years, according to the ordinance.
The agreement between the city and the school was modeled after the Ashtabula Area City Schools resource officer agreement, Law Director Kyle Smith said. The agreement has been approved by the school district’s legal counsel.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said it will be up to Police Chief Michael Colby to determine which officer is assigned to the district, and the city will be looking to hire a new officer to fill the vacancy created by the transfer.
“This will be a Conneaut Police Officer on a special detail to the schools,” Hockaday said. “It will not be a rotating officer.”
Council President Jon Arcaro said a resource officer for the schools is a long time coming.
Hockaday said the district is hoping to get a resource officer into the school this year.
In other business
• An ordinance setting dates for trash pickup in the city had its first reading at Monday’s meeting. The ordinance would divide the city up into three zones, and assign each zone a day of the week for trash pickup.
The north zone, comprised of everything north of the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks, would have trash pickup on Mondays, the southwest zone, south of the Norfolk Southern tracks and west of Route 7, would have trash pickup on Tuesdays, and the southeast zone, south of the tracks and east of Route 7, would have trash pickup on Wednesdays.
Todd Dresnek, owner of Dresnek Disposal, spoke against the proposal at the meeting. Dresnek said the proposed days would make pickup more difficult for him, because his employees are on the opposite side of the county when they would be required to do pickups under this ordinance. He also spoke out against the part of the city south of Interstate 90 being cut in half.
The ordinance will have to be read at another meeting before being passed at a third meeting.
• Council approved changing the city’s assistant law director position from part time to full time.
Smith said his previous assistant recently gave two weeks notice.
“This is the third assistant I’ve had in the course of about seven months,” Smith said. “I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think it’s the city of Conneaut, but it’s hard attracting people to come in for a part-time position, where they’ve got to maintain a private practice in order to survive.”
