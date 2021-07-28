CONNEAUT — City Council approved financial measures at a meeting on Monday to fund improvements to the city’s water treatment plant.
Council approved an ordinance authorizing Conneaut City Manger Jim Hockaday to enter into a contract with A.P O’Horo Company of Youngstown, with the price not to exceed $1.18 million.
The project includes the installation of new filters and pumps in the city’s water treatment facility. The new filters will double the filtration capacity of the plant.
“It allows us to take 50 percent of our filters out of service for repair and maintenance and maintain 100 percent capacity,” Hockaday said.
The pumps, which draw the city’s drinking water from Lake Erie, have variable speeds, a feature the plant’s current pumps lack. The rate at which water enters the facility is currently controlled via a butterfly valve, Hockaday said.
“It’s kind of a very archaic method,” Hockaday said. “This will not only save electricity, but it will save wear and tear on the pumps.”
A valve turner will also be included in the project, Hockaday said.
The project is being paid for by a combination of grand funds and a zero percent interest loan. Bids for the project were very competitive, Hockaday said.
“This has been a big project, working to fruition,” Hockaday said. Work on this project has been ongoing for years.
The city has worked with the company before, Hockaday said.
In other business
• Council approved a request for qualifications for the rehabilitation of 221 Broad Street.
This is the first of many steps, Hockaday said. Contractors will submit their qualifications for the work to the city, then the contractors will be ranked, and the top ranked contractors will have the opportunity to price out the project, Hockaday said.
“This is only the first step, and one of many steps before any action will actually happen,” Hockaday said.
• Council approved a pair of ordinances relating to the upcoming D-Day Conneaut reenactment. Lake Road will be restricted to westbound traffic only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19-21, and council authorized the use of Lakeview Park and the Broad and Jackson Parking Area for the event.
D-Day Conneaut will be slightly different this year. There will be a maximum of 5,000 spectators per day, with free tickets available online.
• Council approved an ordinance allowing Hockaday to accept $1.9 million in grant funding to pay for the first phase of work on the city’s dredged material facility, which will separate material dredged from the Conneaut Harbor into its component parts, which can then be sold.
The facility is being built to comply with a state law that went into effect in 2020, banning the dumping of dredged material into Lake Erie.
