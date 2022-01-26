CONNEAUT — Two city parks will change hands after Conneaut City Council approved a pair of ordinances at a Monday night meeting.
Council approved the donation of Dean Avenue Park to the Conneaut Port Authority and the donation of Malek Park to the Ashtabula County Metroparks.
The ordinances were introduced in December, and have been discussed for some time.
In December, the Ashtabula County Metroparks approved the agreement with the city of Conneaut.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday thanked the Metroparks for their collaboration.
“I think they took a lot of time with this, and have a really good plan in place for how they’re going to alter that park to make it a little more accessible, and bring some new activities to that facility,” Hockaday said.
Council President Jon Arcaro said he is looking forward to the transfer.
“With all the good the Metroparks have been doing in the city, it’ll be interesting to see what they do with Malek [Park],” he said.
Conneaut Port Authority Chair George Peterson was present at a work session last week. Peterson said at the meeting the Port Authority is still planning to create pickleball courts at the park, and install an ice skating rink in the winter.
“We’re excited, we really are,” Peterson said.
Hockaday said he is excited to see what the Port Authority will be able to do with the property.
In other business
• Council approved three-year contracts with four unions representing the city’s dispatchers, police, corrections officers and other workers.
Hockaday said he appreciates working with all of the unions and their representatives.
“This is another three-year contract under our belt,” Hockaday said. “I think everything was reasonable. Most of it centered around a cost-of-living adjustment and some discussions about healthcare.”
For the contract with AFSCME, which represents the city’s water, sewer and public works departments, as well as the clerks in the finance office, a significant amount of clean-up was done to the language of the contract, Hockaday said.
All the contracts are retroactive to Jan. 1, Hockaday said.
