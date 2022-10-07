When an individual looks upon Christendom, what do they see? A daunting variety of churches and denominations as varied as the faces and personalities of man involved therein. To be described or self-described as Christian, present must be certain basic facts or doctrines of the Christian faith that are declared in the Holy Bible.
Some Christian denominations, once staunch in a fundamental stance to the truth; have drifted to liberal (loose with the truth) and conservative positions within their own fellowship, to later breaking apart into two separate denominations. Ah, such are the ways of mankind. God in His permissible will has allowed this process to continue while He has called on everyone to hear and obey the Sacred Scriptures.
Faithful believers are called to stand upon the truth declared in the Holy Bible. If you are in a place where the virgin birth of Jesus is denied, RUN! If the true deity of the Son of God is denied, RUN! If the Holy Trinity is denied, RUN! If the divine inspiration of Holy Scriptures is denied (a deceptive denial is saying that the Bible contains the Word of God but ALL scriptures are not inspired by God, some are just the writer’s own personal ideas); RUN! The list can easily be extended.
Where to go? First, you need not be a theological seminary graduate, you just need to be a person with a Bible and a desire to seek God. God will NOT overlook you. Who do you think has been seeking you before you started seeking Him?
Do NOT allow the confusion within the professing Christian church to be your excuse for not seeking God! This confusion only proves the basic tenant of the Bible, that all our sinners (to some degree) Romans 5:12, and that even true believers struggle with sin in their lives (1 John 1:8,10).
A wise person once said, “If I found the perfect church and joined it; it would no longer be perfect because I’m there”.
When the feet of man have stirred up a large cloud of dust to darken the sky, this will still hold true: “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105).
It has been said that ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’ — “A lamp unto my feet!” How important a single step is, in the right direction. How important a life well lived! Even more important is to have that life to live — “A light unto my path.”
John 8:12: “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
1 John 5:11,12: “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.”
1 Corinthians 14:33: “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.”
