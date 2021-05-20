Conflicting stories in first day of Rose proceedings

JEFFERSON — The murder trial of John Rose started on Wednesday, with opening statements and the prosecution calling a number of witnesses.
In his opening statement, Assistant Prosecutor John Lewis said Paul Ruffo was stabbed to death on June 2, 2020.
“The evidence is going to show that ... John Rose is the person who stabbed [Ruffo] to death,” Lewis said.
He said Rose went to Ruffo’s home planning to kill Ruffo. Facebook messages and comments Rose made to his wife reflect that intention, Lewis said.
On the night of Ruffo’s death, Rachel Clevenger, who was Rose’s girlfriend, and was staying at Ruffo’s house, told law enforcement what Rose was wearing and where he lived.
Rose was found at his home, and initially said that he was attacked by Ruffo, then went home, Lewis said. Rose’s story changed over time, and eventually he led law enforcement to a pair of knives, one of which had Ruffo’s blood and DNA on it, but Rose continued to deny that he stabbed Ruffo, Lewis said.
Clevenger will not be testifying at the trial, because she died in March, Lewis said.
Defense attorney David Per Due said Rose went to Ruffo’s residence to get Clevenger away from the house and Ruffo. Per Due said Clevenger had drug issues in the past, and that law enforcement had been called to Ruffo’s residence for drug issues previously.
Rose knew Ruffo, and the two had no bad blood between them, Per Due said.
Per Due said Rose made several mistakes the night of Ruffo’s murder, but he did not kill Ruffo.
The prosecution’s first witness was the 911 dispatcher who took the initial call. Lewis played the audio of the 911 call by Clevenger. She was difficult to understand in the call, and the dispatcher asked multiple times if there was someone else on the scene she could talk to.
The second witness was Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputy James Lewis, the first person on the scene the night of Ruffo’s death. James Lewis said he saw a woman, whom he later identified as Clevenger, in the house.
James Lewis said he went into the house, found no one else inside but Clevenger and Ruffo, and found Ruffo bleeding in a bathtub. He said he attempted to provide aid to Ruffo, and after an ambulance arrived. James Lewis then spoke with Clevenger, who said Rose stabbed Ruffo, and described Rose’s clothing, he said.
John Lewis showed James Lewis a series of pictures that were taken at the scene, and played a section of body camera footage to the jury.
In the video, James Lewis spoke to Clevenger, and she described Rose’s clothing and where he lived.
The state called Thomas Ricker, a paramedic who responded to the scene. Rose was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m., Ricker said.
Per Due asked if Ricker had been to the residence before, and Ricker said he had. Per Due asked what the cause of that visit was, but an objection to the question was sustained.
Deputy Coroner Dr. Evan Howe testified that he found Ruffo died from a stab wound, and that the death was a homicide.
Per Due had Howe read a section of a report that said there were drugs in Ruffo’s system when he died.
Dr. Joseph Felo, with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified that the stab wound to the left side of Ruffo’s chest was fatal. John Lewis had Felo review a number of photographs of Ruffo’s injuries.
“That would goes through one of [Ruffo’s] ribs and into his heart,” Felo said. “He had approximately one half of his total blood cell volume leak out and collect in his left chest compartment and around his heart,” he said later.
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Bryan Rose testified that he was called to the scene after 11:40 p.m. Bryan Rose said that John Rose’s wife initially said John Rose was not at the home.
John Rose was found in a bedroom in the home, Bryan Rose said.
John Rose initially told deputies that Ruffo clotheslined him off the porch, and then Rose got up and left, Bryan Rose said.
Detective Sean Ward, with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he arrived at the crime scene around the same time as Howe. John Rose was already a suspect when Ward arrived, he said.
Ward confirmed the descriptions of the scene made by other witnesses.
“It was apparent that some type of altercation had occurred,” he said.
A recording of Ward’s interview with Rose was played for the jury.
In the interview, Ward suggested that Ruffo was getting the better of Rose in a fight, and Rose stabbed Ruffo in self-defense. Rose denied that version of events.
After the interview, Lewis asked Ward if he believed Ruffo was the aggressor. Ward said he didn’t believe Ruffo was the aggressor, and that he was trying a different tactic to get somewhere in the interview.
Once the video had finished Ward said he saw no indication that anyone had fallen over the railing where Rose claimed it had happened.
On June 4, Ward executed a search warrant for Rose’s DNA, he said. Ward said Rose asked to speak with him again.
The trial paused for the day during Ward’s testimony, and will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.