JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Music Band Department is bringing back live music with a Wednesday night concert.
The concert, featuring the regional indie band, The Vindys, will begin at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Falcon Auditorium at Jefferson Area High School, presented by JAHS’s music technology class.
“The Vindys have become one of the most sought-after bands in the northeast Ohio area with their unique blend of alt-rock that Cleveland Magazine says, “’…reminds us of the Black Keys,’ and ‘…make us want to dance,’” said Fred Burazer, JAHS’s director of bands.
The Youngstown-based band is led by powerhouse singer, songwriter and guitarist, Jackie Popovec, who The Repository says “…uncannily evokes Amy Winehouse on the more retro songs while going full- tilt rock ‘n’ roll on the harder, moodier numbers.”
The band has performed at various festivals including WonderStruck, WonderRoad, WonderBus, Three Rivers Arts Festival, LaureLive, Winnetka Music Festival, Women Who Rock, and Summerfest, where the band won the first day of the Emerging Artist Series selected by voters on Twitter. Additionally, The Vindys have shared the stage with Pat Benatar, Walk off the Earth, Rita Wilson, Orianthi, The Drive-By Truckers, Judah & the Lion, Hunter Hayes, Reeve Carney, and more.
The JAHS Music Technology class is composed of 22 Jefferson Area High School students who have been working on techniques and processes that will springboard them into the world of professional musicians upon their graduation from high school. These students have been learning to play together in bands in class, workshopping covers, writing, recording and distributing their own music.
During Wednesday’s concert, the students will present their music as the opening act of the show. Seven featured artists and their bands will performing music from our new album “Student Songwriters Vol. II” which is aligned and scheduled to release that day as well. Our new album can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, or anywhere that you stream music.
“The music technology class is handling everything on the day of the concert, from running our brand new renovated lighting system, to sound, stage crew, ticket taking, ushering, you name it, they are in charge of it,” Burazer said. “This opportunity will give them an insight into what it takes to put on a great rock show and provide opportunities that will hopefully help them continue their own music careers no matter how big or small.”
The newly renovated Falcon Auditorium boasts new state-of-the-art LED lighting, which will benefit the band, choir and theater programs. Lighting was installed by Knight Lighting out of Akron.
