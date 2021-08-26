DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Concerns have been raised about the intersection of routes 167 and 193, after there were three traffic accidents in three days at that location earlier this month.
According to information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were two accidents at the intersection within five and a half hours on Aug. 10, and another accident on Aug. 12, which OHP suspected caused a serious injury.
There have been a total of 28 accidents at the intersection since 2016, according to OHP records.
Chad Corron, chair of the Denmark Township trustees, said residents have been asking for a traffic signal at the intersection for years. Corron said trustees would also be supportive of the idea.
“I don’t know what it would take to slow people down,” Corron said.
Corron said the two accidents in one day damaged the railings going up the stairs to the township building.
The state said the intersection does not qualify for a traffic signal, Corron said.
People make the intersection dangerous because they’re in too much of a hurry, Corron said.
Traffic on Route 193 does not stop at the intersection, and traffic on Route 167 does. Flashing stop signs were installed at the intersection a few years ago, Corron said.
“Maybe they ought to make it a four-way stop,” Corron said. “I don’t know what the answer is. I don’t know that a stop light is going to do any more than the flashing stop signs.”
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners discussed the crashes at a work session on Tuesday morning. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked for a study to be conducted on the safety of the intersection.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said a safety study is being conducted on the intersection to come up with a potential solution, which will take a couple weeks. The study involves collected and evaluating crash reports and traffic data, he said.
“These safety studies, they look at everything,” Marsch said. “So once the safety study is completed, ODOT will then have a suggested countermeasure for that intersection.”
