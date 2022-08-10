JEFFERSON — The frog jumping contest hopped through the Ashtabula County Fair on Tuesday with about 50 spectators looking on.
Children of all ages took time training the frogs by catching them in the rain hours before the event and practicing ways to encourage their new green friends to jump on command.
Four-year-old J.R. Williams of Geneva took home first prize with his monster frog, Gumby.
J.R. gingerly took a wet, grass-covered Gumby out of his pail and plopped him on the starting spot.
In three big leaps, Gumby’s jump of 10-feet, 10 inches, won J.R. a bag of candy and several fair bucks to spend at the fair.
But before J.R. and his family could celebrate, Gumby took off for a shady spot under the grandstand until a handful of spectators wrestled him to the ground.
It took three grown men to catch the feisty frog, but they managed to do it, much to the crowd’s delight.
Dylan Birmingham’s frog placed second with a 10-foot, 8-inch jump, and Hunter Cusano’s frog came in third with a 10-feet, 5-inch jump.
Julian Jackson, 4, of Roaming Shores, said he comes from a long line of frog jumpers.
“I have a big frog from grandpa’s pond,” he said.
Despite his family’s long line of winners, it wasn’t in the cards this year.
Kevin, 4, and Grace Ashba, 9, of Jefferson also had high hopes. The brother and sister team named their frogs Froggie and Hot Dog.
Despite their clever names, the Ashbas’ amphibians only managed to eek out a 1-foot, 3-inch jump, and a 2-foot jump, respectively.
Grace said she had fun anyway.
A first-time frog jockey, Aubree Bell, 14, of Geneva, was a bit nervous. She relaxed after her frog scored a 9-feet, 9-inch jump.
“I’ve never done this before,” she said.
A total of 17 frogs and their jockeys competed in the contest, and sadly, like many years in the past, two frogs ran away, never to be seen again.
Two-year-old Philip Brooks’ frog made a quick getaway after showing off great leg strength with a 6-foot, 10-inches jump.
“That’s some good jumping right there,” said Cameron Hartley, a junior fair advisor.
Early in the contest, Sean English, 5, of Jefferson, lost his frog named Rainbow Frog Jumper.
“I got him out of grandma and grandpa’s pond,” Sean said.
Unfortunately, Rainbow made a break for the grandstand leaving Sean empty handed. Despite Rainbow’s ill manners, the crowd applauded Sean for his efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.