Company welcomed to Ashtabula Harbor

ASHTABULA — A new, and quickly growing company, was officially welcomed to Ashtabula by the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony at North Coast Candy Company on Saturday morning.
The company was formed after a conversation regarding freeze dried food in October of 2020, said David Hellmer, who is president of GRV Holdings, the parent company of NCCC.
From that conversation came NCCC and an overall parent organization entitled GRV Holdings that will have a variety of other operations under its umbrella in the future, said David Hellmer, one of five founders of the group that hopes to branch out into a variety of freeze dried food options.
Hellmer said the company was formed in January and the Lake Avenue operation allows for a place to sell candy and hopefully allow the possibility of expansion into another 15,000 square foot operation nearby as the company grows.
Hellmer said the group hopes to expand into vegetables, fruits and proteins and has a bigger vision for the operation that will hopefully have a big impact on the city.
“We are open to the public but our primary model is wholesale,” he said. The idea is to move the event into the next level in the future.
“We are looking to grow and expand in Ashtabula and eventually buy a property and build a factory,” Hellmer said. He said there are five founders of the company.
Hellmer, Mila Plats, Shane Plats, Sherry Hamrick, and Josh Hamrick provide a variety of services to the company.
“I hope we can generate jobs in Ashtabula,” said Shane Plats.
Hellmer said Josh Plats is in charge of operations and has a masters degree and does it all with Autism. “As far as I am concerned he is the employee of the year,” he said.
Hellmer said he talked with Sherry Hamrick after tasting some of her freeze dried food and asked if she wanted to take the operation to the “next level” and she said yes. He said he had worked to help create “smart factories” for most of his career before taking a break to drive a truck.
He said he was able to to see the country and review his next steps before the opportunity to create the new company occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.