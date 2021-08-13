GENEVA — The ongoing pandemic is not going to stop friends and family of community leader, Mary Kay Gersin, from showing their love and appreciation for her.
Gersin, Geneva’s 2008 Citizen of the Year, is battling ovarian cancer, but throughout the past several years she’s organized more than 100 Geneva-area parades, including Grape Jamboree, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Winterfest.
A surprise drive-by prayer parade in her honor will be Sunday, with line up at 3 p.m. at Geneva High School. The parade will start at 4 p.m. Her daughters, DeAnne Aussem and Erin Toth, are organizing the event.
“Friends, Shane Bruening-Dye and Chrissy Morris-Jeppe have graciously agreed to be points of contact for organizing the parade, so if you have questions, want to drive a classic car, twirl a baton, make a small float or anything else, please check in with them for guidance,” Aussem said. “Please note this is not required and driving by her house in your own car to smile and wave is absolutely perfect too.”
Aussem said her mother was very disappointed when this year’s Grape Jamboree was canceled again because of concerns over COVID-19.
“While we can’t bring back the Grape Jamboree experience entirely for my mom, we’re sure going to try and replicate a version of the parade on Sunday,” Aussem said. “We know many of you may hope to chat with mom or give her a hug, however, due to her weakened immune system and the ongoing risk of COVID, we respectfully ask that you refrain. We need to keep her safe, and you’re more than welcome to blow air kisses and hugs from a distance.”
Aussem and Toth asks participants to wear purple or teal colors for the parade to represent Grape Jamboree and Ovarian Cancer awareness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.