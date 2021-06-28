ASHTABULA — Community members gathered at the Hubbard House on Sunday afternoon to show support for first responders and their work during the coronavirus pandemic and throughout the year.
Ashtabula resident Patrick Haywood spearheaded the effort after coordinating a similar event last year the night before a protest dealing with the death of George Floyd. He said he hopes to have an annual event to honor a particular group of people and foster unity within the community.
“We have to show appreciation for everyone,” Haywood said before gathering a group of about 30 people on the steps of the Hubbard House that served as the last stop on the Underground Railroad for escaped slaves seeking a new life in Canada.
“I think I am going to do it every year,” Haywood said. A group of government leaders, interested citizens, school officials and the clergy attended the event.
Haywood said he might highlight veterans at a similar event next year.
Ashtabula Firefighter Doug Roxberry said the fire department exists to serve the public and any attempt at unity in the community is a good thing. People gathered to talk and sample refreshments and a donation box was available for the Hubbard House.
Olajuwon Cooper, restorative justice liaison for Braden Junior High School, attended the event and was excited about drawing people together. He said gathering people and showing unity is how you effect change.
