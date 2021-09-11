KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — The community gathered to give the Special Olympics softball team a day to remember.
“The Board of Developmental Disabilities has stepped up and supported us,” said Kris DeCaro who has worked with Ashtabula County Special Olympics for 45 years.
The support included a 40-student contingent from Edgewood High School, as well as an ambulance and fire truck from Kingsville Township.
The players were able to bust through the Edgewood football team sign and run to the bus Friday as they prepared to leave for the state Special Olympics softball tournament in Sandusky.
“We have 30 athletes,” said Joe Allen, who is head coach of the team and has been involved for 17 years. He said the first game will be this morning at 11 a.m.
The county’s two teams will play as one this weekend with athletes ranging from 8 to mid-60s, he said. Allen said they have played six or seven games this season.
“There is no retirement in Special Olympics,” DeCaro said.
“This has been quite an undertaking. This is our first trip in two years. Just little things that got in the way,” she said.
Matthew Glidewell, director of operations for the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said the board tries to support Special Olympics in any way possible.
“They didn’t get to do anything last year with COVID. Special Olympics has a big place in our heart,” he said.
Manda Jackson, community outreach education specialist, made contact with Edgewood High School to bring the students out for the send-off.
“We are so excited to have you celebrating with us,” she said to the Edgewood students that included cheerleaders and members of the school’s athletic council.
“We jumped on it immediately,” said Edgewood High School Principal Michael Notar who came with the students and athletic director Steve Kray.
“We talked with them [the students] about how important it is to reach out to the community,” he said.
After taking a team picture and boarding the bus, the team received an escort to Route 11 to begin their big adventure.
