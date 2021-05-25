Community First Credit Union to open Jefferson branch

JEFFERSON — An area credit union that has been around for more than 65 years plans to open a branch in Jefferson.
Community First Credit Union will open a location at 22 West Jefferson Street soon, said Mark DeGeorge, CEO of Community First.
Four new employees have been hired to staff the location, and have been training at the Ashtabula location, DeGeorge said. Three of those employees are Jefferson residents, he said.
“We have a lot of members that are in the southern part of the county, and it was just time that we made that decision,” DeGeorge said. “With that building being available, we felt we could serve a lot more people in Ashtabula County that way.”
The building is currently being remodeled, he said.
The opening date for the new branch depends on whether or not building materials are delivered on time, DeGeorge said.
The decision to open a new branch was made in 2020, DeGeorge said.
“Things just happened to fall in the right way, and we were able to make pretty quick decisions on what we wanted to do and move forward on it,” he said.
Community First was founded in 1955, DeGeorge said.
He said everyone at the credit union is excited about the new branch.
Credit unions are owned by their customers, and profits are reinvested into the credit union, DeGeorge said. They have basically all the services a bank has, he said.
DeGeorge said the village has been great to work with. “We haven’t had any issues,” he said. “We got things in a timely manner and we’re just moving along.”
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said the village is pleased to have Community First.
‘“Any business that plans on setting up shop here in the village of Jefferson is really welcome,” he said.
The building was initially a First Merit branch, then went through a few different owners, Martuccio said.
“We know that it has a credit union that has been established for quite a while, and we welcome them to the community,” Martuccio said.
