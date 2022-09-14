ASHTABULA — City officials gave a slide presentation about code enforcement Wednesday to City Council’s Community Development Committee.
“These are things we do throughout the year,” said Mary Church, assistant director of Planning and Community Development.
Church provided the following statistics from January to August 2022:
• 240 zoning permits.
• 605 code enforcement violations.
• 520 rental inspections.
• 30 vehicles towed (since July 1, 2022).
Church showed several slides of recent housing violations, which included bags of garbage outside and inside a home, a driveway stacked with tires and high bushes and grass.
She also showed before-and-after photos of houses where owners fixed up their properties.
“We are getting a good response out there, but it does take time,” Church said.
For people who can’t afford to do much in renovations, Church asks them to come up with a plan of action.
“We are just looking for progress,” she said.
When inspecting abandoned properties, they have come across squatters.
They’ve also found people living with cockroaches, animal feces, garbage and falling ceilings.
“We want to make sure people have a safe place to go,” she said. “Every property is different.”
The estimated timeframes for compliance are as follows:
• High grass and weeds — 3-7 days.
• Paint and siding — a plan of action.
• Junk vehicles — 5 days.
• Rental repairs — 30 days
• Garbage disposal — 2-4 days.
“I can’t believe all you guys do,” Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills said. “What about tire pickup?”
Church said the city’s sanitation department takes tires, but charges a small fee.
Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines, who also chairs the committee, asked about boarded up houses.
“If an owner is in a nursing home and can’t take care of the property, the best thing to do is to board it up,” Church said.
“This helps prevent vandalism and squatters.”
For more information, call 440-992-7118.
