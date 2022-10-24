CONNEAUT — Over the weekend, the community came together to celebrate UH Conneaut’s centennial.
The hospital, which was originally Brown Memorial before joining the University Hospitals system in the 1990s, opened officially in April of 1922.
A celebration dinner took place on Saturday, and on Sunday, the hospital hosted a Community Day.
A number of area organizations were present at the Community Day, along with carnival games and food vendors. Free health screenings and tours of the hospital were available for visitors.
Sunday’s event also featured performances by the Conneaut High School Marching Band and Choir, and an appearance by Jungle Terry.
Denise Brown, Supervisor of Community Outreach and Wellness at UH Conneaut, said planning for the event had been ongoing for about a year.
“We’ve been so excited about this centennial year coming up,” she said.
Saturday night’s banquet went well, Brown said.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “It was so beautiful, and we’re just so touched and honored to be associated with all the different foundations and individuals that were there to celebrate us, and share our goal to expand our Seidman Cancer Center and continue our care here in the community. It was really a beautiful night.”
Hand-painted ornaments celebrating the centennial were available for purchase at Sunday’s event, with all the proceeds from the sales going to the cancer center.
UH Conneaut Director of Operations and Clinical Services Denise DiDonato said a lot of work has gone into the planning of the weekend’s events.
Numerous donors have contributed funds to the construction of the Seidman Cancer Center at the hospital, she said.
DiDonato said she believes, after Saturday’s dinner, enough has been raised to start work on the center.
“It’s thanks, a lot, to our key sponsors,” she said. She estimated more than $600,000 has been raised toward the construction of the cancer center.
DiDonato thanked the committee chairs who organized Saturday night’s dinner event and Sunday’s Community Day.
“For the hospital to reach a 100-year milestone has taken tremendous dedication on the part of thousands of hospital team members, physicians, nurses and volunteers, each building on success of those in the past,” UH Conneaut COO Jason Glowczewski said in a press release. “We have seen generations of support, not only from our own UH caregivers but from the Conneaut community and beyond, since some patients travel from out of state to see us. They have shown us tremendous support by choosing UH Conneaut Medical Center—and prior to that Brown Memorial Hospital—for the past century, so we need to celebrate this together. It is also a reminder that we need to plan for the next 100 years of caring for the community.”
