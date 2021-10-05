ASHTABULA — The Community Cats Coalition of Ashtabula County received the Hero Award on Saturday from the Willowick Pet Food Pantry.
So far this year the group, which runs entirely on volunteers, has transported 446 cats from Ashtabula County to be either spayed or neutered, bringing the total to 956 local cats spayed or neutered in the past two years.
“The CCCAC is the proud recipient of the Willowick Pet Food Pantry’s first ever Hero Award for our work last year of fixing 510 cats and for our continued work in trapping, neutering and releasing cats (TNR),” said Dr. Irene Fiala, an organizer of the coalition. “We received not only a lovely certificate in a beautiful frame but the Willowick Pet Food Pantry paid $100 on our behalf to TNR of Warren, where we just had 46 cats fixed this past weekend.”
CCCAC volunteers not only trap cats, but provide pre- and post-op care, transport the cats to the different clinics, and then return them to the place where they were trapped. TNR cats are vaccinated against rabies and receive an “ear tip,” which is the universal sign that the cat has been fixed, Fiala said.
Fiala thanked all of the group’s volunteers and donors and gave a special thank you to Elvira Bellegoni at the Willowick Pet Food Pantry.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he’s happy the CCCAC is getting recognized for their good work.
“What they have done is amazing,” he said. “They saw a problem and addressed it with such energy and commitment. I’m in awe of their efforts and accomplishments.”
The CCCAC is not formally affiliated with any other organization, agency or other group.
“The CCCAC is a group of people wanting to make a difference and 100 percent of its activities are performed by volunteers and 100 percent of our ability to provide community services is by donations,” Fiala said.
In addition to last year’s 510 cats, the CCCAC did a large scale trap, neuter and release of 62 cats in Conneaut. Another non-profit cat rescue, Maddox and Friends, helped transport the cats to Hermitage, Pa., where the CCCAC had 50 of those cats neutered through Tails of Hope.
“We have a standing appointment of six cats every Tuesday at Rescue Village in Geauga County,” Fiala said. “And we have a standing appointment for 10 cats every other Monday at AlterClinic in Canton.”
Last week, the group took a total of 32 cats to TNR of Warren in Trumbull County.
“We are doing another 20 cats TNR on October 15 in Hermitage, Pa.,” she said. “We have to travel a great distance — an hour to 90 minutes one way — to get cats fixed, which really speaks to the need for a brick-and-mortar spay/neuter clinic in Ashtabula County.”
Anyone who would like to donate, can contact either TNR of Warren or AlterClinic and put money on the CCCAC account. People also can reach the group on Facebook or by email at cccashtabula@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.