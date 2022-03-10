ASHTABULA — Eligible Households can receive a payment for their utility bills this winter, under certain conditions.
Help is available if the utility is off, in disconnect, transferring service, starting new service, or they only have 25 percent or less of bulk heating. The WCP can also assist with tank replacement, tank testing, and furnace repair. Household income eligibility is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
Community Action also offers water and/or wastewater assistance through its Low Income Housing Assistance Program. Households at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines may get assistance with their water and/or wastewater bill if it is off, in disconnect, transferring service, and/or starting new service.
Applicants must make an appointment at 6920 Austinburg Road,or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2247 Lake Avenue (Ohio Means Jobs).
Outreach sites are available by appointment only; Orwell is on Mondays 440-437-6311, Geneva second Tuesday of the Month 440-993-7405, Andover on Wednesdays 440-689-0026, and Thursdays are rotated between Conneaut 440-983-7405 and Jefferson 440-993-7405.
Appointments are now in person only.
To schedule an appointment at the Austinburg Rd office please call 440-381-8230 or go online at https://app.capappointments.com. For an appointment through an outreach site please call the number provided for that site.
Please keep in mind documentation is needed in order to process an application.
For more information please contact us at 440-997-5957 Option No. 2 for the HEAP department, or by dialing the information line at 2-1-1.
For additional information about HEAP, PIPP, LIHWAP for Ohioans, visit Ohio Development Services Agency at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
