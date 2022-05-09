ASHTABULA — The month of May marks the 58th year since the Community Action Network was established to help families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.
More than 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive.
This year, Ashtabula County Community Action Agency (ACCAA), a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate its long-standing history helping families throughout Ashtabula County.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact ACCAA our network has had on families,” said Judith Barris, Executive Director of ACCAA. “Last year alone, we served over 13,000 individuals in Ashtabula County, and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99 percent of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.
“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Barris. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Ashtabula County needs, as well as the best ways to provide access for those services.”
For more information regarding the many programs and services offered through ACCAA, visit www.accaa.org, or dial 2-1-1.
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.
