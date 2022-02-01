Are you struggling with your utility bills?
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency has programs that may be able to assist you. They have Winter Crisis Program (WCP) that can assist with the main heating source and/or their secondary heating source [electric]. They also have the Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) that can assist with the water and/or wastewater bill.
Eligible households can receive a payment if the utility is in disconnect, disconnected, transferring service, starting new service, or they only have 25 percent or less of bulk heating. The WCP can also assist with tank replacement, tank testing, and furnace repair. Household income eligibility is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
Meetings will be by appointment only at 6920 Austinburg Rd., Ashtabula County Community Action,, and walk-ins will be 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2247 Lake Ave., Ohio Means Jobs.
Outreach sites will also be available by appointment only; Orwell is on Mondays, 440- 437-6311; Geneva second Tuesday of the Month, 440-993-7405; Andover on Wednesdays, 440- 689-0026; and Thursdays are rotated between Conneaut, 440-983-7405 ,and Jefferson, 440-576- 3761.
Appointments are now in person only.
To schedule an appointment at the Austinburg Rd office, call 440-381-8230 or go online at https://app.capappointments.com. For an appointment through an outreach site call the number provided for that site.
All documentation is required in order to process your application.
For more information, call 440-997-5957 Option No. 2 for the HEAP department, or by dialing the information line at 211.
For additional information about HEAP, PIPP, LIHWAP for Ohioans, visit Ohio Development Services Agency at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.