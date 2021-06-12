ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will open its doors will be open for in-person appointments starting Monday.
Whether it is for the PIPP, HEAP, or crisis programs area residents now have the option of in-person or over-the-phone appointments.
The Percentage of Income Payment Plan is available to income eligible customers that are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and is a program that is offered year-round. Community Action is currently assisting existing customers with their yearly re-verification.
The Summer Crisis Program, starting July 1 and running through Sept. 30, can assist eligible customers with their electric bill, central air repair and even a window unit or a fan. The SCP is part of our Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Income eligibility is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. You can begin to schedule appointments for the SCP and HEAP at the end of June.
Orwell, Jefferson, Andover, Conneaut and Geneva residents will find outreach sites open by appointment only.
Call 440-997-5957 option #2, or dial 2-1-1 for more information. If scheduling an appointment with the main office please call 440-381-8230, and wait for the confirmation number.
For additional information about HEAP and PIPP for Ohioans, visit Ohio Development Services Agency at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
