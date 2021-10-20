Communities set dates for  Halloween trick-or-treat

There will be trick-or-treating Halloween weekend this year, area officials said, while urging COVID-19 safety protocols.
The news comes as a welcome respite for parents and children as the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the country. And, since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, locals will be able to take their ghouls and goblins to gather candy on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the community.
Local officials say if you wish to hand out treats, turn on a porch light or outdoor lighting during the designated times.
Trick-or-treaters are asked to only visit homes that have an outside light on.
Here’s a list of trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat times throughout Ashtabula County:
Andover Village, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Ashtabula City, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Ashtabula Township, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Austinburg, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Conneaut, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Dorset Township, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Eagleville Bible Church, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Geneva, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Harpersfield Community Center, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Jefferson Village, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Jefferson Township, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Jefferson Health Care, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Kingsville Fire Department, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Lenox Township, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Morgan Township, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
North Kingsville Fire Department, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Orwell, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Plymouth Township, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.
Plymouth Township Fire Department, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.
Roaming Shores, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Rock Creek, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Saybrook Township, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Sheffield Township, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Sheffield Township Fire Hall, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Signature Health, 4726 Main Ave., Ashtabula, Trunk or Treat, Oct. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
