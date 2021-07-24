More than a year had gone by before communities slowly started to offer entertainment for the summer season.
Popular concert series in Andover, Geneva, Conneaut, Ashtabula Township, Saybrook Township, Jefferson, Orwell and Andover have started with many lasting well into August.
The events, often weekly on a particular evening, provide people the opportunity to bring a lounge chair and hang out with friends and listen to music.
Young and old attend the events.
Many groups have been playing the concert series for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.