Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.