ORWELL — Village Council got a first-hand report on changes coming for the area’s telephone, internet and television service on Monday afternoon during a work session.
Hanson Communications has entered into an agreement to purchase numerous Ohio telephone companies including the Orwell Telephone Company, according to two representatives that attended the work session.
“Hanson has over 10,000 access lines, 15,000 internet connections and 5,500 television connections across the United States, according to information supplied to the village.
Bruce Hanson, one of the two representatives at the meeting, said the family business owns communication companies in Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. He said the company has grown from a copper “in-the-ground” and “in-the-air business” to investing millions of dollars into fiber optic technology.
Hanson said the company hopes to secure federal and state grants to help improve the communications infrastructure, thereby improving the service.
“We’ve been very successful in writing grant applications and getting money,” he said.
Hanson said rates will remain the same.
“We are excited to have something to look forward to,” said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
Orwell Village Council President David Hartz said he is excited about the change.
“The one thing I am encouraged [about] is customer service. Nobody would call me back [from the previous company],” he said.
In other business
• Pentek said a recent hydrant flushing went well, but the village may have to address the possible replacement of some hydrants as some go back to the 1950s.
• Orwell Fire Chief Sean Gregory said he will soon be retiring from the position. Orwell Assistant Fire Chief Scott Merlino said he would like to become chief, but needs two more certifications to meet the suggested requirements for a fire chief. He said he is trying to find an online course because of his work schedule.
• A water/wastewater infrastructure grant through the Ohio Department of Development has been submitted by Smolen Engineering and placed on the engineer’s list. The proposed grant to is for $815,477 and would help replace underground piping.
• The village is reviewing insurance company options for its employees.
