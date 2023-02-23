NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners viewed a section of Fee Road that may be vacated.
The commissioners visited the section of Fee Road, between Brownville and Dodgeville roads, ahead of a hearing planned for today, Feb. 23, regarding the vacation.
The New Lyme Township Trustees petitioned the commissioners to approve the vacation of the 310-foot section of Fee Road in January.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said Chief Deputy Engineer Tom Partridge from the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office also visited the site with them.
The commissioners also spoke with one of the adjoining neighbors, Kozlowski said.
“We just kind of talked about what would happen if the road is vacated,” Kozlowski said.
The east side of the road would go to the property owner on the east side, and the west side of the road would go to the property owner on the west, he said.
The vacation of the road would create a slight detour for anyone seeking to travel on Fee Road, as the intersection of Dodgeville and Brownville roads is only a short distance away. No homes are located on the stretch of road.
The commissioners and Partridge discussed ways to make sure traffic could no longer use the road, including removing a culvert in the road, Kozlowski said.
The hearing will take place at 11:15 a.m. today, Feb. 23.
Action on the vacation would most likely be taken at the commissioners’ meeting next week, Kozlowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.