ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Commissioners hosted their final “Coffee with the Commissioners” event of 2022 at the Center for Active Living on Main Avenue on Wednesday.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro started the event by telling attendees about the appropriation of $13.95 million in a bill passed by the Ohio legislature to pay for the outstanding debt on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The bill also removes a provision that requires the lodge to be transferred to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in exchange for the funds.
The bill still needs to be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, Ducro said.
“This recent legislation will allow us to get the debt paid off, with a $13.95 million dollars appropriation coming directly to the county, with no strings attached, with no transfer required,” he said. “And we’re very hopeful that the governor will sign that here in just the next couple days.”
Ducro said, to his knowledge, that is the single largest appropriation to the county from the state of Ohio.
The lodge has been responsible for a significant amount of economic development in the county, Ducro said. It was also one of the driving forces behind Ashtabula County’s tourism boom.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the decision to build the lodge was made before the current board of commissioners was elected, and the current commissioners are attempting to make the best of the situation.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said paying off the debt will let the county use that money to invest in other areas.
Attendees at the event asked about Main Avenue in Ashtabula, and how it compared to Bridge Street.
“There’s two major differences between Bridge Street and Main Avenue,” Ducro said. “First of all, Bridge Street is probably 15 to 25 years ahead of Main Avenue, as far as the planning and the work that it’s taken to get Bridge Street to what it is today.”
Development on Bridge Street took place because it focused on a block or a block and a half of one street, he said.
“You knew who every property owner was, they lived local,” Ducro said. “They owned the building, and they potentially owned a business that was there, or the businesses that were in there were owned by local people that were running them and were making investments in them.”
One of the challenges in improving Main Avenue is that many of the properties are owned by people from out-of-town, with little to no available contact information, he said.
The other issue with Main Avenue is that it is significantly larger than Bridge Street, Ducro said.
“Because it’s such a much larger area, it’s much more difficult to get everybody on board, pushing in the same direction, making the same investments, and getting the improvements to happen,” he said.
