JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to pay back $1.57 million remaining on a bond 18 months early during a meeting Tuesday.
The bond, issued in 2013, was used to retire outstanding bonds issued to pay for the construction of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
“It’s been something we’ve been planning to do for a long time, as we’ve tried to set money aside to be able to pay off these bonds early,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said. “This is the earliest we would have been able to pay them off.”
Ducro said paying the bond off early allows the county to avoid additional interest payments.
County Administrator Janet Discher said paying the bond off early will save the county between $80,000 and $100,000 in interest.
The commissioners also approved a resolution increasing the maximum amount that can be spent for the services of Isaac Wiles, Burkholder and Teetor law firm. The firm has been advising the commissioners regarding the sale of the lodge to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The county and ODNR have been in negotiations since last year regarding the sale of the lodge, after provisions in the state’s budget directed ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to purchase the lodge for a maximum of $13.95 million.
An initial resolution employing the firm set the maximum price for the firm’s service in this matter at $10,000. Tuesday’s resolution increased that to $30,000. The services will be paid for with funds from the state allocation.
In other business
• The Commissioners approved a pair of resolutions that will allow the county to collect local lodging taxes for Austinburg and Saybrook townships.
Ducro said, in addition to Austinburg and Saybrook townships, the cities of Ashtabula and Conneaut have approved participating in the program, but the county has not received the paperwork yet to pass a resolution.
“We presented to Geneva City Council last night and they seemed very interested,” Ducro said.
He said the village of Geneva-on-the-Lake and Harpersfield Township have indicated that they are happy with their current systems.
“They may look at it at a later time,” Ducro said.
He complimented Lodging Tax Administrator Jamie Arcaro for the work she has done with communities throughout the county. The county’s new lodging tax collection software is now live, and will start collecting taxes on May 1, Ducro said.
