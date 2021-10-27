JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners were joined by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, law enforcement, and the Ashtabula County Victims of Crime Assistance office to take a stand against domestic violence.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington read a proclamation praising the county’s VOCA office for its work. VOCA provides victims of crime with information and emotional support to seek justice, according to the proclamation.
VOCA served 550 victims between Oct. 1, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2021, Whittington said.
The proclamation recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and recognized VOCA for their accomplishments.
Whittington presented the proclamation to VOCA Director Hattie Eisweirth.
O’Toole said her office works very hard and works closely with VOCA to seek justice for victims and get them on their path to healing.
Whittington thanked law enforcement for working with victims as things are happening.
“So we want to make sure we are recognizing the efforts our law enforcement are going through with situations in regards to domestic violence. Thank you,” she said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowksi said the best way to weed out domestic violence is to raise awareness of the issue and call it out when it happens in the community.
“We appreciate the work of the Victims of Crime unit here in Ashtabula County, and recognize that you’re doing tough work,” Kozlowski said. “Also, appreciate the work of law enforcement, you’ve got a tough job out there as well. We appreciate you being willing to help in some of these situations.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said if people hear about instances of domestic violence, they should encourage the victims to come forward and seek assistance. He said everyone should encourage victims to escape domestic violence situations before something more serious happens. “Usually, it gets progressively worse, not progressively better,” Ducro said.
After the event, which took place on the front steps of the Old Courthouse, attendees walked as a group along North Chestnut and West Walnut streets in an attempt to raise awareness.
