Staff report
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners are seeking applicants to fill seats on a pair of county boards.
There are vacancies or positions with terms expiring soon on the Ashtabula County Transportation System (ACTS) Advisory Board and the Ashtabula County District Library Board.
The ACTS Advisory Board position has a three year term for members, and the District Library Board position has a seven year term.
The commissioners are seeking applications from members of the public and current board members wishing to be reappointed.
Anyone interested in knowing more can contact Assistant Clerk of the Board Crystal Sturgill by phone at 440-576-3768 or by email at cmsturgill@ashtabulacounty.us.
