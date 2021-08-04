JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution seeking quotes for property that would be the site of a new water tower in Harpersfield Township.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said a water tower in the area has been in discussions for some time. The tower is necessary for the water system in the area, given the expansion that has taken place at the Interstate 90 and Route 534 interchange in recent years.
“This is needed for us to serve future development at that intersection,” Kozlowski said.
The county is looking for less than an acre of property, he said.
The county would like to start work on the tower before the end of the year, but that is subject to a number of factors, Kozlowski said.
“Ideally that would be the plan, but we recognize that we’re already in August, so if not, that could definitely be a spring project,” he said.
The quotes will be opened on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m., according to the resolution.
Kozlowski said the commissioners are not obligated to seek quotes for property purchases, but they are opting to so they can potentially look at several properties.
The county has had conversations with the city of Geneva to discuss potential cost sharing for the water tower project, Kozlowski said.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a pair of resolutions for demolition of houses in Conneaut.
The contract was awarded to Adams Services, Inc., of Austinburg, at a cost not to exceed $21,250, according to the resolution.
An agreement with the Conneaut Public Library was also approved, because the library owns one of the properties.
