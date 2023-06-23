JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with legal counsel for the CourtView project at a Thursday morning meeting.
The commissioners will work with Dinsmore and Shohl on the project, with a maximum cost of $5,500, according to the resolution.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county will use American Rescue Plan act funds to pay for the project.
The Ashtabula County Data Board signed off on the technical aspects of the project earlier this week. The project would upgrade the county’s court records system, and allow for greater public access, streamlined and consistent data entry, advanced collection of filing fees and online imaging, Kozlowski said at the Tuesday meeting.
He said on Thursday he hopes to have a contract from the attorney in two to three weeks. The estimated project cost is around $1 million.
In other business:
• The commissioners discussed a number of requests from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, including one request for moving an employee from part-time to full-time status.
Kozlowski said the request is for additional funding, and should be reviewed after the county’s mid-year budget analysis.
County Administrator Janet Discher said the commissioners allocate funding to elected officials’ offices, and those elected officials spend those funds as they see fit.
No decision was made on the matter at the meeting.
Kozlowski read another letter from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, asking for $7,500 for renovations to bathrooms in the Prosecutor’s Office, which would be matched by the office’s furtherance of justice funds.
That request should also be taken up after the mid-year budget review, Kozlowski said.
• The commissioners have received several submissions in a quilting contest.
They would be on display in the commissioners’ meeting room, he said.
• Kozlowski said the Ashtabula County Health Department needed to pay the county for a worker’s compensation claim.
He said the Health Department is obligated to pay $37,000 for the claim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.