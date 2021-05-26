Commissioners review  CDBG funds

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners discussed the county’s application for CDBG funding for entities around the county.
The county has been allocated approximately $380,000 that can be spent on projects, Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning Director Jake Brand said at a meeting on Tuesday.
Brand reached out to the applicants to see how much money was necessary to complete each project.
Pierpont Township had requested $89,000 to pay for a parking lot. Brand said CDBG funds can only be used for handicapped spaces in the parking lot. The township will receive $38,000 for the eligible work, according to information from Brand.
Geneva-on-the-Lake requested $44,000 for a siphon to replace a 50-year-old model that cannot handle wet weather flows, Brand said. The request will be included at that funding level.
Conneaut Township Park requested $173,000, to repair a bridge in the park over Kelsey’s Run. The minimum they could receive and still complete the project was $120,000, Brand said. The final amount that was agreed upon was $128,000, according to information from Brand.
The total project cost is $346,000, Park Commissioner Michael Smith said previously. The bridge was built in 1930, and needs work to the road bed and approaches, among other issues.
“I really think that Township Park bridge is critical,” said Commissioner Kathryn Whittington.
The Ashtabula County Transportation Service requested the maximum amount they were eligible to receive from the program, $57,000, Brand said. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski reached out to Ashtabula County Department of Job and Family Services Director Patrick Arcaro to see if ACTS would be able to do without CDBG funds this year.
At a meeting later on Tuesday, Kozlowski said ACTS would be able to go without CDBG funding this year, because they will be receiving stimulus money.
Reducing the funds to ACTS allowed the county to fit in funding for each of the eligible projects.
The county will also include $99,000 to eliminate slum and blight and $71,000 for administration and fair housing in the application, according to information from Brand.
The city of Conneaut also plans to file an application for $750,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Grant funds, Brand said. The total project cost would be $3.5 million, he said.
The CDBG program allocates money to areas based on census data, Brand said.
Brand thanked his staff for their hard work and the commissioners for letting his department have discretion on how they run the program.
