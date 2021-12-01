JEFFERSON — A list of 14 requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding was reviewed by the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
The commissioners discussed 14 requests received in writing for ARPA funds from various entities throughout the county, including requests from county agencies, emergency services and non-profits.
The county is expected to receive $18.8 million in ARPA funds, half this year and half next year, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
Two requests had already been approved, $500,000 for grant-matching funds for the county Department of Environmental Services and $41,600 to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department for equipment.
Requests that have not yet been approved or rejected include one from the Sheriff’s Office, requesting $445,600 for four additional deputies, a request from the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau for $500,000 to fund a two-year market study, and a YMCA request for $350,000 to help fund and sustain programs.
The Boy Scouts of America requested $325,000 to renovate showers and bathrooms, and Homesafe requested $265,000 to help pay staff and remodel its current shelter or expand to a new location. The Pierpont Fire Department asked for $110,000 in ARPA funding to purchase an air compressor, cardiac monitor and a power cot.
The requests received in writing by the commissioners come to a total of $2.7 million.
The commissioners will be attending an upcoming conference with information about the process that needs to be followed to use ARPA funds, as well as discussions with other counties about how they are utilizing ARPA funds.
The commissioners are also seeking to hire a person to manage the county’s ARPA funds.
The county has until the end of 2026 to spend the funds, Kozlowski said.
“I wanted to have this meeting this morning, just to show what was out there, what our requests are,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
Whittington said the process for requesting funds needs to be developed.
In other business
• The commissioners approved union contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police for dispatchers and sergeants with the Sheriff’s Office.
Kozlowski thanked everyone involved in the process for resolving negotiations quickly.
• County Administrator Janet Discher gave the commissioners a draft of the temporary general fund for 2022.
The temporary budget is similar to previous years, Discher said. It would fund about 25 percent of departments’ yearly salary and benefit costs, along with other costs that are necessary at the start of the year, she said.
The commissioners could approve the temporary budget as early as next week, if they are OK with the draft, Discher said. The 2022 temporary budget is slightly less than the 2021 version, but payroll is up slightly, Discher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.