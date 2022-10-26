JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners appointed or reappointed five people to the county’s Community Corrections Planning Board.
The appointments made on Tuesday were for specific categories. Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole were reappointed to board seats related to their elected positions.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell was reappointed as the chief law enforcement official in the county’s largest municipality. Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts April Daniels was reappointed as a woman in the adult criminal justice field, and Matt Tucker was reappointed as an administrator of a Community Corrections Act funded program.
The reappointments are for three-year terms.
The Community Corrections Planning Board was created to establish, review and revise a plan for corrections services in Ashtabula County.
In other business:
• The commissioners declared a number of vehicles unused or obsolete and approved putting them up for auction. A number of pickup trucks, dump trucks and tractors will be put up for auction. The motion also authorized putting a printer up for auction.
• The recent purchase of a building by the county will come out of the county’s permanent improvement fund, County Administrator Janet Discher said. The decision is based on discussions about how the building will be used, which took place last week.
The purchase was initially going to be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds, but some potential uses of the building would make the purchase not an eligible use of ARPA funds.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with GT Environmental, for the 2022 Solid Waste Management Plan Update. The commissioners sought bids for technical services on Aug. 30, and awarded the bid to GT Environmental on Oct. 13.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $43,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.